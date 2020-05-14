A TVS Group company has filed trademark applications for two new names - TVS Ronin and Ronin. Out of these, the former has been accepted whereas the latter has been rejected by the concerned authorities.

The trademark applications for the names TVS Ronin and Ronin have been filed by Sundaram - Clayton Limited which is a company that falls under the gigantic TVS Group. Sundaram - Clayton Limited provides aluminium and magnesium castings for the automotive industry. Since out of the two filed trademark applications, the one for the name TVS Ronin has been accepted, this suggests that one of TVS Motor Company’s upcoming products would be called the TVS Ronin.

Many speculations regarding what kind of a motorcycle would the TVS Ronin be are being made. As per recent reports, TVS Motor Company has reaffirmed that the next model to come out from the TVS-BMW Motorrad joint venture will be launched in 2021 and it will be based on the same platform on which the BMW G 310 R, BMW G 310 GS and TVS Apache RR 310 are built. Perhaps, this next product would be the TVS Ronin which could be a naked version of the Apache RR 310 or a dual-sport model like the BMW G 310 GS. Both sound tempting.

There’s also a possibility that the name TVS Ronin would be given to the production version of the TVS Zeppelin cruiser concept which the Chennai-based two-wheeler company first showcased at Auto Expo 2018. The Zeppelin concept had TVS Motor Company’s patented Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) featuring an e-boost option. The ISG allows starting the motorcycle quicker by giving it an augmented boost. As for the engine, it had a 220 cc single-cylinder mill. Since TVS Motor Company doesn’t have any cruiser in its product line-up, launching one as the TVS Ronin is possible.

We are expecting to get more details about the TVS Ronin in the near future. What do you think it would be? Let us know with a comment below.