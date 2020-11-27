TVS ARIVE mobile app launched, to offer holistic buying experience

TVS Motor Company has launched a new mobile application called ARIVE. The acronym stands for Augmented Reality Interactive Vehicle Experience. Available for both Android and iOS platforms, the TVS ARIVE mobile application promises to offer a holistic buying experience to the customers with the help of AR technology.

The TVS ARIVA is a first-of-a-kind mobile application that has been introduced in the mass-market two-wheeler industry. At present, only the TVS Apache RR 310 and TVS Apache RTR 200 4V models are listed in the application. However, TVS Motor Company has said that it will add the company’s entire two-wheeler product portfolio soon.

Speaking about the new app, Meghashyam Dighole, Head - (Marketing) Premium Motorcycles, TVS, said:

TVS Motor Company has been at the forefront of introducing technological advancements across our products, and services. The TVS ARIVE app is an extension to that philosophy, as our customers now get an opportunity to explore our products at the convenience of their homes through the AR technology. We introduce the app with the TVS Apache RR 310 & TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, the flagship models from our stable. This app will bridge the gap between a customer's consideration and the decision of testing or purchase, by using augmented reality to give a 360-degree experience of the product using audio-visual and textual formats. We are sure that our potential and existing customers will find great value in this new service.

The TVS ARIVE mobile application has a separate module for individual products. Each module is divided into 3 modes - Place to explore (AR-based), Scan a real bike (AR-based) and 3D mode (for non-AR compatible devices). The Place to explore (AR-based) mode creates an augmented experience by positioning the 3D model of the bike in the AR world. This allows users to have a 360-degree view of the bike and also take a closer look at each aspect of it.

The Scan a real bike (AR-based) mode allows users to scan an actual vehicle and then the ARIVE app will highlight the features of the model. The '3D mode' will only give the user a 360-degree view of the vehicle and also highlight the key features that are on offer.

Apart from the aforementioned features, the TVS ARIVE mobile app will also provide the sell-through process option for booking test rides, locate nearby dealerships or book a vehicle.

