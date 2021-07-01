Yamaha Fascino & Ray ZR Scooters Available at INR 5000 Discount

The Yamaha Fascino 125 and Ray ZR 125 scooters are currently available at a discount of INR 5000 that can be availed in the form of cashback. It’s to be noted that this offer is only for the frontline warriors and valid for a limited period in select cities.

Yamaha Motor Company has completed 66 years today (1 July 2021) and to commemorate the momentous occasion, Yamaha Motor India (YMI) group has announced a “Gratitude Bonus” offer for the frontline warriors in the country. Through this scheme, Medical Staff, Sanitation Workers, Police and Armed Personnel, and Municipal workers will get a cashback of INR 5000 on the purchase of a brand-new Yamaha Fascino 125 or Ray ZR 125 scooter. This offer is valid from 1 to 7 July and applicable in Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of companies, said:

As we complete 66 years today in the mobility space, I would like to appreciate the challenging spirit of not just our employees but also the support we have received from our dealer partners, suppliers and valuable customers in all these years. Their belief motivates us to grow with confidence and maintain business continuity despite such extraordinary situations. I would also like to express my profound gratitude to the frontline warriors who have displayed a commendable spirit of service to prevent the spread of Covid-19. The introduction of the “Gratitude Bonus” offer is a small gesture from Yamaha to thank them for their unparalleled service and commitment. Their courage and dedication are an inspiration to all.

As a part of its social responsibility, Yamaha has also organised various online and digital initiatives to not only pay tribute to those in action but also thank them for their selfless act as the Covid-19 scenario continues to challenge everyone on a global level. Through this activity, the company also aims to strengthen the mindset of everyone associated with the brand by cultivating the sense of “Challenging Spirit”, which is also the driving force behind Yamaha.