TVS HLX 150X Looks Like a Worthy Bajaj CT 110X Rival

The Bajaj CT 110X was launched in the Indian market in April 2021. It’s a durable, rugged, and stylish commuter that has been designed to take on some off-road beating that we encounter on our roads, especially in rural areas, without compromising on the aesthetics. While the CT 110X doesn’t really have a direct rival in the domestic market, the TVS HLX 150X, which is a popular motorcycle in Africa, looks like a worthy opponent.

The TVS HLX series of motorcycles is in existence since 2013, however, it isn’t available here in India. These sturdy two-wheelers are known for their reliability, especially in tough terrains. They have transformed many lives across Africa. In 2019, the TVS HLX series crossed a million sales milestone across various regions all over the world. It’s also established itself in the Middle East and Latin America.

The TVS HLX 150X is one of the four models in the HLX series. It might not be a phenomenally good-looking motorcycle but it certainly looks functional and practical. For instance, it comes fitted with durable, rust-free alloy wheels wearing somewhat dual-purpose tyres. It has a high ground clearance of 195 mm and weighs 125 kg. The suspension setup includes conventional telescopic forks and twin shock absorbers at the front and back respectively.

The TVS HLX 150X has a long seat that should be comfortable for the rider as well as the pillion. The upright and relaxed ergonomics add to the rider’s overall comfort levels. There’s also a decent-sized rear rack for carrying luggage. The motorcycle is also equipped with a USB charger, a gear position indicator, and hazard lamps. Powering the TVS HLX 150X is a 147.49cc single-cylinder engine. The air-cooled motor is mated to a 5-speed gearbox and produces 8.9 kW or 12 PS of max power at 7500 rpm and 12.3 Nm of peak torque at 5000 rpm.

If priced right, the TVS HLX 150X could prove to be a good option for rural India. Do you think TVS Motor Company should introduce this capable commuter in our market? Let us know in the comments below.

