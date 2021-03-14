New TVS Apache RTR 160 4V - How is it Lighter than Previous Model?

The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V recently received an update for MY2021. The Hosur-based company made the already potent motorcycle even better by implementing some changes which have led to a weight reduction of 2kg. What were those changes? Let’s find out.

The overall design, style, and features of the new TVS Apache RTR 160 4V are identical to those of the outgoing model. However, TVS Motor Company has managed to reduce the weight of the new motorcycle by 2kg. The disc brake variant of the updated model weighs 147kg whereas the drum brake variant tips the scale at 145kg. Previously, these variants weighed 149kg and 147kg respectively.

What did TVS Motor Company do to achieve this weight reduction? The company has said that to attain this goal, it has used a much lighter and expensive metal for the swingarm of the new Apache RTR 160 4V. The company has also made certain alterations to extract out more power from the 159.7cc single-cylinder engine. The oil-cooled motor now produces 17.63PS of max power at 9250rpm and 14.73Nm of peak torque at 7250rpm. In comparison, previously it was tuned to churn out a max power of 16.02PS at 8250rpm and 14.12Nm of peak torque which kicked in at 7250rpm.

With the reduction in weight and increase in power and torque, the performance, fuel economy, and handling of the new TVS Apache RTR 160 4V should have improved by some margin. We’d need to ride and test the updated model to notice any differences. So stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog for that and more.

The new TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is lighter and more powerful than the previous model. And for that, the brand is not asking anything extra. The updated model is available at the same price at which the outgoing version used to sell. Kudos to TVS Motor Company for this!

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Variant Price* Drum Brake INR 1,07,270 Disc Brake INR 1,10,320

*Ex-showroom, Delhi