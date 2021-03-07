TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Single-Channel ABS Model Updated

TVS Motor Company has updated the Apache RTR 200 4V single-channel ABS model with a bunch of segment-first features. These features were first introduced in the dual-channel ABS variant of the motorcycle last year.

New TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Single-Channel ABS Features

The updated TVS Apache RTR 200 4V single-channel ABS model comes equipped with 3 riding modes - Sport, Urban, and Rain. Customers can switch between the different modes on the fly depending on the riding conditions. In the Sport mode, riders get all the power from the engine and the ABS is mapped for the least intervention and highest permissible slip percentage. In the Urban and Rain modes, the power output is limited and the ABS intervention is increased. TVS Motor Company has also added Showa front suspension which can be tuned for preload adjustment. Also new is the adjustable front brake and clutch levers.

New TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Single-Channel ABS Specs

Powering the new Apache RTR 200 4V single-channel ABS model is a 197.75cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine. It produces 20.82PS of max power at 9,000rpm and 17.25Nm of peak torque at 7,250rpm in the Sport mode whereas in the Urban and Rain mode it delivers 17.32PS of max power at 7,800rpm and 16.51Nm of peak torque at 5,750rpm. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox that is accompanied by a race-tuned slipper clutch.

New TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Single-Channel ABS Price

The updated TVS Apache RTR 200 4V single-channel ABS will set you back by INR 1,28,020*. It is available in 3 attractive colour options - Gloss Black, Pearl White, and the latest Matte Blue that is inspired by the TVS One Make Championship race bike. The dual-channel ABS model with the same set of features retails at INR 1,33,070*.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi