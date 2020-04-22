Triumph delaying price hike resulting from BS6 upgrade - IAB Report

Triumph has announced that it will not hike the prices resulting out of the BS6 transition until July 2020. The British two-wheeler company took this step in light of the current health situation in the country caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. This means that the models upgraded to BS6 will cost the same as before for the time being.

Triumph started updating its products to meet the new BS6 emission norms in January 2020. The Triumph Bonneville line-up, including the Bonneville Street Twin, Bonneville T100, Bonneville T120 and Bonneville Speedmaster, has been converted to comply with the stricter and more stringent BS6 emission standards.

Triumph has today launched the 2020 Street Triple RS at INR 11.13 lakh (ex-showroom, PAN India) which is also a BS6-compliant model. Perhaps, Triumph’s decision to postpone the price hike of its BS6 models is the reason why the new Street Triple RS costs the same as its predecessor.

Triumph has also introduced new finance schemes to help potential buyers make a purchase. Apart from that, the company has announced the extension of the warranty and extended warranty for its existing customers as a relief measure amid the prevailing COVID-19 situation. So, the warranty and extended warranty of all bikes that are getting expired between 20 March 2020 and 3 May 2020 have been made redeemable until the end of June 2020.

The British brand has pointed out that the warranty of a bike would not have any impact due to delay in periodic maintenance during this lockdown as long as the customer gets the lapsed service done within a month after the lockdown is lifted.

Also Read: Triumph-Bajaj partnership to offer motorcycles in 200 cc to 750 cc segments

Triumph has said that it does not have any unsold BS4 stock remaining. In the next couple of months, the British company plans to have "strong representation across all segments" with its BS6 products.