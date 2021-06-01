Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS Launched in China, Costs INR 21.66 Lakh

The new Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS has made its way into the Chinese market. The Ducati Streetfighter V4 rival has been launched in the East Asian country at CNY 189,895 that converts to INR 21.66 lakh. In comparison, the new Speed Triple 1200 RS is available at INR 16.95 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

The new Speed Triple 1200 RS is Triumph Motorcycles’ flagship model in the “Roadsters” range. It is powered by a 1160cc inline 3-cylinder engine that has been built from the ground up using insights from Triumph’s Moto2 race engine programme. The new motor is significantly more compact, lighter, and more responsive when compared to that of the previous-gen Speed Triple. It has been tuned to produce 180PS of max power at 10,750rpm and 125Nm of peak torque at 9000rpm. There’s a 6-speed gearbox that comes along with a bi-directional quickshifter as standard.

Being a flagship product, the Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS is loaded with a bunch of advanced electronics. It has the latest generation switchable optimised cornering traction control, cornering ABS, front-wheel lift control, and 5 riding modes. Triumph has also added a full keyless system. Apart from that, the “My Triumph Connectivity System” is also a part of the package. It allows smartphone integration for turn-by-turn navigation, GoPro control, phone control, and music operation. The new Speed Triple’s 5-in TFT display has an improved user interface and an optically bonded screen for excellent visibility.

Some of the other key features of the Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS include new twin-LED headlamps with LED DRLs, all-new lightweight chassis, stainless steel 3 into 1 header system with underslung primary silencer and side-mounted secondary silencer, Metzeler Racetec tyres, and X-ring chain. The suspension setup includes fully adjustable Ohlins 43 mm NIX30 USD forks and Ohlins TTX36 twin tube monoshock. The stopping power comes from twin 320mm floating discs accompanied by Brembo Stylema monobloc calipers at the front and a single 220mm disc at the back.

