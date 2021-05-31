Triumph Trident 660 Enters Chinese Market, to Rival Kawasaki Z650

The Triumph Trident 660 made its global debut last year. Since then, it has been launched in several countries including India. Now, the all-new and the most affordable Triumph motorcycle reaches the Chinese market to rival the Kawasaki Z650 and the likes.

Triumph Motorcycles has launched the new Trident 660 in China at the 2021 Beijing Motor Show. It has been priced at CNY 86,895 which converts to INR 9.90 lakh. On the other hand, the Kawasaki Z650 retails at CNY 77,600 (INR 8.84 lakh). In comparison, in India, the 3-cylinder middleweight British roadster is available at a starting price of INR 6.95 lakh* whereas the Z650 costs INR 6.18 lakh*.

Also Read: 2021 Triumph Bonneville Bobber Launched in India - Details Inside

The Trident 660 is the entry-level model in Triumph Motorcycles’ “Roadster” range of products. It is powered by a 660cc inline 3-cylinder engine that puts out 81 PS of max power at 10,250 rpm and 64 Nm of peak torque at 6250 rpm. The liquid-cooled mill comes with 12 valves and a DOHC. For the transmission, there’s a 6-speed gearbox accompanied by a slipper clutch.

In terms of equipment, the Triumph Trident 660 has Showa 41mm upside down separate function forks (SFF) at the front and a Showa monoshock RSU with preload adjustment for handling the suspension duties. The braking department is supervised by twin 310mm floating discs up-front with Nissin two-piston calipers and a single 255mm rotor at the back. A dual-channel ABS is also a part of the package. As for the electronics, the motorcycles is equipped with switchable traction control and two riding modes (rain and road).

Some of the other key features of the Triumph Trident 660 include full-LED lighting, a single-pod fully-digital instrument console, rear tyre hugger with number plate holder and side turn LED indicators, upright riding stance, 14-litre fuel tank, under-belly exhaust, and a small LED tail light.

For more Triumph news and other two-wheeler updates, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom