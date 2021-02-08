Triumph India's 2nd Launch Will be a Cheaper Alternative to Tiger 900 GT

Last month, Triumph had launched the all-new Speed Triple 1200 RS in India. While the new bike is yet to reach the showrooms, it was the British brand’s first launch of the year in our country. Now, Triumph is preparing to bring in another new motorcycle in the Indian market. And the company has revealed which model it is going to be.

Triumph’s 2nd Launch of 2021 in India

Triumph’s second launch of the year in India will be the Tiger 850 Sport. The firm took to its social media channels to announce this wonderful news. The new Triumph Tiger 850 Sport will break cover on 9 February 2021. It will be the entry-level model in the company’s Tiger range of motorcycles in India. Considering that currently, it is the Tiger GT which is the most affordable variant at INR 13.70 lakh*, we are expecting the upcoming Tiger 850 Sport to be priced less than that; perhaps somewhere in the INR 10-11.5 lakh* range.

Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Specs

The familiar 888cc inline 3-cylinder engine will be the powerplant for the new Tiger 850 Sport. It has been worked upon and tuned to suit the more road-focused nature of the motorcycle. It will churn out 85 PS at 8500 rpm and 82 Nm at 6500 rpm. In comparison, the same engine delivers 95.2 PS at 8750 rpm and 87 Nm at 7250 rpm in the Tiger 900 models.

Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Features

Most of the design and styling cues of the upcoming Tiger 850 Sport are identical to those of the already available Tiger 900 models. So features such as the frowning LED DRL, full-LED lighting, comfortable and upright riding position, etc., can also be found here. However, some changes have been implemented to bring down the cost of the motorcycle. Such as, instead of a 7-in TFT display, the Tiger 850 Sport gets a smaller 5-in unit. Riding modes are reduced to two - Road and Rain.

*Ex-showroom