Triumph Hits 100 Showrooms in India in Record Time

Bajaj Auto has proudly announced the inauguration of the 100th Triumph showroom in Dehradun, marking a significant milestone. This rapid expansion fulfills Bajaj Auto's promise to Triumph fans of reaching 100 showrooms within a year of taking over Indian operations.

Earlier this month, Triumph and Bajaj celebrated the sale of 50,000 Triumph 400cc motorcycles across 50 countries, including major markets like the USA, Japan, Germany, the UK, and Australia. This milestone coincides with the first anniversary of the India-produced Speed and Scrambler 400cc bikes.

The network's swift growth from 15 showrooms in 9 cities to 100 showrooms in 75 cities underscores the success of the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X, solidifying their leadership in the 'Modern Classic' motorcycle segment. The expansion is set to continue throughout the year.

This extensive network ensures that Triumph riders across India have convenient access to their dream motorcycles, community engagement, and exceptional after-sales service.