Royal Enfield Make-it-Yours motorcycle customisation initiative launched

Royal Enfield has announced the first-of-its-kind Make-it-Yours (MiY) motorcycle customisation initiative for its customers in India. With this new program, buyers can now choose to personalise and accessorise their Royal Enfield motorcycles right at the time of purchase.

Royal Enfield Make-it-Yours motorcycle customisation initiative works through an app-based 3D configurator which is available on the Royal Enfield App, the company’s website, and across 320 stores to begin with. As of now, the company has rolled out this initiative for the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 only. It is expected to introduce more motorcycles in the future.

Speaking about the MiY and the 3D Configurator, Vinod Dasari, CEO Royal Enfield said:

Motorcycles are as unique as the individuals riding them and avid motorcyclists consider their machines to be an extension of their personality. Royal Enfield understands this journey of self-expression and, thus, developed a seamless digital solution. With MiY, customers will have a ‘little bit of them’ built into the motorcycle and depending on the level of personalisation, motorcycles will be custom-made as per consumer specifications, within 24 to 48 hours, at our manufacturing plant in Chennai. We will be rolling out MiY for all our motorcycles, across all our stores in the country in a phased manner.

Using the MiY option, customers get access to thousands of possible combinations in personalisation options. They can select the colour, trims, and graphics, as well as genuine motorcycle accessories, all at the time of booking the motorcycle. Once customers place the booking via the App, they will also get the delivery timeline.

In other news, Royal Enfield continues to test its upcoming cruiser motorcycle based on its highly-popular 650cc platform. The 650cc Royal Enfield Cruiser was spied testing for the first time in August this year and now it has been spotted once again.

For more Royal Enfield news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.