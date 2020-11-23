2021 Triumph Trident 660-inspired Triumph Adventure Sport 660 rendered

Triumph is reportedly working on two new motorcycles based on the recently unveiled Trident 660. Out of the two models, one would be an Adventure Bike with design cues borrowed from the Triumph Tiger 900. The other motorbike under development would be an Adventure Sport 660. IndianAutosBlog has already given you a digital render of the Adventure bike. Now, we have come up with the Triumph Adventure Sport 660 rendering.

The Triumph Adventure Sport 660 rendering appears to have a few styling elements (headlight assembly) inspired by the British company’s gigantic touring motorcycle called the Triumph Trophy. The features have been tuned to suit the modern-day design language. The side profile shows that the headlight assembly has a similar silhouette that the Trophy had, however, it is much sharper and aggressive. There is also a reasonably large windscreen.

Also Read: Triumph Tiger 850 Sport unveiled, is the new road-focused Tiger

The large fuel tank shrouds carry Triumph badging and meet the radiator shrouds that have the Trophy 660 decals. The engine and exhaust system remain identical to that of the Triumph Trident 660. The motorcycle also features stylish alloy wheels. For an upright riding stance, there is a single-piece handlebar and so is the seat. As for the electronics, there would be a fully-digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, switchable traction control, dual-channel ABS, and different riding modes.

The Triumph Adventure Sport 660 would have the same 660cc inline 3-cylinder engine that the company has fitted in the Trident 660 and would use in the Adventure Bike too. It is capable of producing 81 hp of maximum power and 64 Nm of peak torque, however, it might be calibrated in a slightly different state of tune to suit the touring character of the motorcycle. For the transmission, there would be a 6-speed gearbox. Triumph might also provide a bi-directional quickshifter as an option.

The Trident 660 is expected to arrive in India sometime in the first quarter of 2021. We would like Triumph to bring the other two 660cc motorcycles to our country as well. While there’s still time until that happens, why don’t you guys share your views about the Triumph Adventure Sport 660 rendering?

For more Triumph news and other two-wheeler updates, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.