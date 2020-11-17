Triumph Tiger 850 Sport unveiled, is the new road-focused Tiger

After teasing the new Triumph Tiger 850 Sport earlier this month, the British company has today globally unveiled the latest motorcycle. This Tiger has been nurtured to become a road-focused animal that can crunch up miles on the tarmac as easily as its elder sibling, the Tiger 900 Rally Pro, eats up off-road terrains.

Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Engine

Bringing the new Tiger to life is the same 888cc inline-3 engine that powers the other Tiger models in the line-up. However, Triumph has tweaked the motor to make it much more usable at the low and mid rev range. So the 12-valve, liquid-cooled powerhouse in the Tiger 850 produces 85 PS at 8500 rpm and 82 Nm at 6500 rpm. In comparison, it delivers 95.2 PS at 8750 rpm and 87 Nm at 7250 rpm in the Tiger 900 models. The gearbox here is a 6-speed unit and accompanied by a slip and assist clutch.

Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Features

The new Triumph Tiger 850 Sport comes with full-LED lighting, including the frowning eyebrow-like LED DRL that imparts an angry look to the motorcycle. Unlike the 7-in TFT display that is available in the Tiger 900 models, here we get a smaller 5-in unit. There are two riding modes - Road and Rain - and the traction control is switchable. Triumph has also provided a 12V power socket so that you don’t need to worry about your smartphones to run out of juice on those long road trips.

Speaking of road trips, the Tiger 850 Sport offers a comfortable and upright riding position thanks to the narrow seat, ergonomically optimised footrest position, and angle adjustable handlebars. It also gets a large 20L fuel tank and an adjustable screen, delivering superior wind protection with a simple single-handed adjustment.

Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Colours

There are two attractive colour options available with the new Tiger 850 Sport. These include Graphite/Diablo Red and Graphite/Caspian Blue. Triumph has also used new graphics.

Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Price & Availability

Considering that the Tiger 900 models are already on sale in India, Triumph will certainly launch the new Tiger 850 Sport in our market. When would that happen, remains to be seen; perhaps sometime early next year.

At INR 13.70 lakh*, the Tiger 900 GT used to be the most affordable Tiger in the country. Now, it is the 850 Sport that has become the new entry-level model in the line-up. Therefore, it should be well below the sticker price of the 900 GT. Triumph is expected to announce the official pricing for the Indian market soon.

For more Triumph news and other two-wheeler updates, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom