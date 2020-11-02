2021 Trident 660-based two new Triumph bikes could be in the pipeline

Triumph recently unveiled the spanking-new 2021 Trident 660. The latest middleweight roadster from the British company has been able to garner quite some attention from all around the world, including India, in a short span of time. Now, the latest reports suggest that the Trident 660 wouldn’t be the only motorcycle based on the brand’s new 660-platform and Triumph could be working on two new bikes.

A leaked image from Triumph’s recent dealership summit reveals that Triumph has plans to introduce two new motorcycles based on the Trident 660. It can be seen in the picture that the Trident 660 (roadster) is in the middle whereas on the left is an adventure bike and an adventure-sport model occupying the space on the right.

The Triumph Trident 660-based adventure motorcycle looks very similar to the all-new Triumph Tiger 900. It seems to have borrowed several design cues from its bigger sibling. For example, it has an identical set of frowning LED DRLs. We can also spot spoke wheels with a twin-disc arrangement at the front. The front suspension set up would most probably have a long travel. There is also a sizeable bash plate. The ground clearance of the adventure motorcycle also appears to be pretty high.

The other new motorcycle based on the Triumph Trident 660 would fall in the adventure sport segment. It would feature a semi fairing with a sharp design and twin headlamp set up. The front would have a set of USD forks and twin-discs. The tyres appear to be more road-biased and are wrapped around a pair of alloy wheels. The riding position here feels like upright but slightly lean-forward for that sporty stance.

While Triumph remains tight-lipped about the two new motorcycles based on the 660-platform, the whole idea does make sense. Clearly, the company had invested a lot of time and resources to develop the new 660-platform, so why use it only for a single product? Also, considering the growing demand for middleweight motorcycles, the new Triumph Adventure 660 and Adventure Sport 660 would certainly ignite sparks among the enthusiasts.

We are already pretty psyched up about the 2021 Trident 660 and can’t wait to get our hands on it. And if Triumph launches two more motorcycles based on the same platform, it would be like icing on the cake, don’t you think so?