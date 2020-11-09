2021 Trident 660-based Triumph Tiger 660 imagined - IAB Rendering

The 2021 Triumph Trident 660 is the latest middleweight offering from the British company. It is built on a new 660 platform which is likely to become the foundation of more Triumph motorcycles in the future. In fact, as per the earlier reports, an adventure and adventure sports bike could already be under development and the former is likely to borrow several design cues from the Tiger 900. So, IndianAutoBlog’s in-house digital artist Shoeb has come up with a Triumph Trident 660-based Triumph Tiger 660 render.

The Triumph Tiger 660 render features a subtle grey and green colour combination which seems to suit the character of the motorcycle. The green shade kind of provides a camouflage look. There are mild graphics in the form of lines and the ‘Triumph’ logo sits right on the fuel tank. Shoeb has also included a prominent ‘Tiger’ branding on the side of the motorcycle. The silhouette of the Tiger 600 is reminiscent to that of the Triumph Tiger 900.

Also Read: Triumph Rocket 3 GT launched in India, costs INR 40K more than Rocket 3 R

The Triumph Tiger 660 would also feature USD front forks (Marzocchi or Showa) and a monoshock at the rear. The braking duties would be handled by Brembo. There would be a twin-disc set up at the front whereas the rear would have a single disc brake. While the Tiger 900 has a host of electronics like cornering ABS, traction control, quickshifer and up to 6 riding modes, the Tiger 660 is expected to have only a handful of such aids to keep the costs in check. For example, the Trident 660 comes equipped with traction control, 2 riding modes, and dual-channel ABS.

Powering the Triumph Tiger 660 would be the same inline 3-cylinder engine that has made its debut in the recently launched Trident 660, in which it produces 81 bhp of maximum power and 64 Nm of peak torque. It would be interesting to see how Triumph would tune this motor to match the character of the adventure motorcycle.

The Trident 660 sparked the interest of many enthusiasts from all around the world. We wouldn’t be surprised if the Tiger 660 would have a similar impact on the motorcycle community. What do you think of this rendering? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Triumph news and other two-wheeler updates, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.