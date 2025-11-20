Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Recalled Over Fuel Gauge Issue

Toyota has issued a recall for the Urban Cruiser Hyryder following a fuel gauge malfunction, similar to the recent recall announced by Maruti Suzuki for the Grand Vitara. The issue affects 11,529 units of the Hyryder, specifically those fitted with an analogue instrument cluster.

The recalled vehicles were manufactured between December 9, 2024, and April 29, 2025. According to Toyota, the fuel gauge may fail to display the accurate fuel level, which could also prevent the low fuel warning light from activating when required. This could potentially leave drivers unaware of low fuel levels while driving.

Toyota will directly contact owners of the affected vehicles and advise them to visit their nearest authorised dealership for inspection. Any required part replacements will be carried out free of cost, ensuring customers receive a swift resolution without additional expenses.

