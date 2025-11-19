Maruti Suzuki Recalls 39,506 Grand Vitara SUVs in India

Maruti Suzuki has announced a voluntary recall affecting 39,506 units of the Grand Vitara in India. The recalled vehicles were manufactured between 9 December 2024 and 29 April 2025.

The carmaker identified a potential issue with the fuel level indicator and warning light within the speedometer cluster. In certain cases, the system may not accurately display the vehicle’s fuel status, which could lead to incorrect readings for the driver. To address this, Maruti Suzuki will inspect and replace the affected component to ensure accurate performance.

Owners of impacted units will be contacted directly by authorised Maruti Suzuki dealerships. The inspection and replacement process will be carried out at no cost as part of the official recall initiative.

The Grand Vitara continues to be one of the strongest contenders in the midsize SUV space, currently priced between Rs. 10.76 lakh and Rs. 19.72 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available with three powertrain choices and competes with other popular models in the segment, including the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Honda Elevate, MG Astor, and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

With this recall, Maruti Suzuki aims to maintain customer confidence by ensuring that vehicles on the road meet the brand’s expected safety and reliability standards.

