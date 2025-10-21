Toyota Reveals Compact Land Cruiser FJ Ahead of 2026 Launch

Toyota has expanded its legendary Land Cruiser family with the all-new Land Cruiser FJ, a compact, modular off-roader designed for adventure seekers. Set to debut at the Japan Mobility Show 2025 in Tokyo, the FJ will officially go on sale in Japan around mid-2026.

The FJ marks the fourth member of the Land Cruiser lineup, joining the 300 Series, 70 Series, and 250 Series. Built on Toyota’s IMV platform, the FJ sports a wheelbase 270mm shorter than the Land Cruiser 250, offering a tight 5.5-metre turning radius for better manoeuvrability without compromising its off-road prowess. Toyota claims the FJ’s wheel articulation and ground clearance rival the rugged 70 Series, keeping its go-anywhere DNA intact.

Design-wise, the FJ embraces a bold “dice motif” with chamfered edges, a squared-off cabin, and modular bumpers that can be replaced individually after damage — ideal for trail use. Inside, it features a clean horizontal dashboard layout, consolidated controls for easy operation, and comes equipped with Toyota Safety Sense as standard.

Toyota plans to offer extensive customisation options, including retro-inspired round headlights and MOLLE panels for outdoor gear. The automaker is also developing a quirky companion — the Land Hopper, an electric personal mobility device that fits in the FJ’s cargo area, designed to explore where the SUV can’t go.

Carrying forward over seven decades of Land Cruiser heritage, the FJ embodies Toyota’s promise of “Freedom & Joy,” blending reliability, durability, and off-road capability in a more accessible, adventure-ready package.