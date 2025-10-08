2025 Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition: The Icon Gets a Sharper Edge

Toyota is upping the ante once again with the 2025 Fortuner Leader Edition, an evolved take on India’s favourite full-size SUV. Building on the success of the 2024 edition, the new model brings bolder styling, premium touches, and that unmistakable Fortuner dominance that SUV enthusiasts can’t get enough of.

Under the hood, it packs Toyota’s tried-and-tested 2.8-litre turbo-diesel engine, delivering 201 bhp and up to 500 Nm of torque — a setup that promises effortless highway cruising and confident overtakes. Buyers can choose between a 6-speed manual or automatic transmission, both in 4x2 configuration, tuned to balance performance and everyday usability.

The 2025 Leader Edition looks meaner and more dynamic, thanks to a new grille, front and rear bumper spoilers, chrome garnishes, and a dual-tone black roof that adds an urban-tough edge. Completing the look are glossy black alloys and a distinctive hood emblem, ensuring the Fortuner continues to command respect wherever it goes.

Inside, Toyota’s flagship SUV gets a touch of luxury with black and maroon dual-tone interiors, illuminated scuff plates, and auto-folding mirrors. It’s not just about looks either — the addition of a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) adds a practical edge to its rugged persona.

Available in Attitude Black, Super White, Pearl White, and Silver, the new Fortuner Leader Edition stays true to its roots while appealing to those who crave style, strength, and reliability in one bold package. For SUV lovers, it’s still the benchmark — now with a sharper attitude.