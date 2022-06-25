Toyota Hyryder 2022 Teased Ahead of its Launch Next Week

A teaser image of the Toyota Hyryder 2022 has been shared by the brand ahead of the mid-size SUV's launch next week.

The Toyota Hyryder teaser shows us the front quarter look of the vehicle. We can see that the SUV will have sleek LED DRLs above the split type headlamps positioned on the front bumper. The car also has a large front grille.

The teaser image also reveals that the Toyota Hyryder 2022 will have cladding on the wheel arches. Speaking of the wheels, the SUV will have striking-looking alloys that should enhance the overall side profile of the vehicle and also lure in buyers.

The Toyota Hyryder 2022 is likely to come equipped with a 1.5-litre K15C engine with a hybrid system that is expected to be provided by Maruti.

Toyota is going to take off the covers from the Hyryder 2022 on July 1. More details will be revealed then. When launched, the new SUV will go up against the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta and the likes as it will sit above the Toyota Urban Cruiser.