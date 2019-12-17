Top 5 things you need to know about the Tata Nexon EV

Following the Altroz premium hatchback, Tata Motors is set to introduce the Nexon EV. The company will unveil its first pure electric SUV on the 19th of this month. Here are the 5 things you need to know about the Nexon EV.

Dimensions

Unlike in the case of ICE-powered vehicles, the GST levied on EVs doesn't vary based on their length. However, being a derivative of the Tata Nexon, the Tata Nexon EV will be an SUV not longer than 4,000 mm.

The Tata Nexon EV will have a length, width and height of 3,995 mm, 1,811 mm, 1,607 mm respectively and a wheelbase of 2,498 mm. However, its ground clearance will be 209 mm instead of 215 mm because of its unique suspension calibration. It's getting a semi-independent rear suspension with a torsion beam setup at the rear.

Powertrain

The Tata Nexon EV will be the first sub-four metre pure electric SUV. It will debut the company's Ziptron powertrain technology.

The Tata Nexon EV will be fitted with a 28.8 kWh battery pack powering a single electric motor that generates 130 PS and 254 Nm of torque. So, as expected, it will offer a higher range and be more powerful than the Tata Tigor EV. The battery pack will be positioned under the floor, which will help in minimising the body roll.

Charging Time and Range

The Tigor EV offers a range (MIDC) of up to 213 km depending on the variant (standard or Extended Range). The Nexon EV, though, will be an EV made for long journeys, with a range (MIDC) of 300 km.

Tata Motors will be offering the Nexon EV with a fast charging option, which will allow the battery pack to get 80% charged in just one hour with the help of a DC fast charger. Though, in a rather conventional manner, the standard AC charger will take almost 8-9 hours for fully charging the battery to 100%. The vehicle will have hill start assist and brake energy regeneration systems, in order to charge the battery pack while in coasting mode.

Tata Motors promises that this new powertrain will be highly reliable, a testimony to which will be that it will be offered with a standard warranty of 8 years/1,60,000 km. The same electric powertrain is expected to be present in the Tata Altroz EV as well.

Design

The Tata Nexon EV will be based not on the old Tata Nexon but the facelifted Tata Nexon which is yet to be unveiled. The decision to launch the Tata Nexon EV before the facelifted Tata Nexon is probably to make it look more unique than it is and more upmarket. Compared to the existing, ICE-powered SUV, it will look more aggressive, mostly because of its sharp new designs for the headlamps and radiator grille.

Price

The prices of the new Tata Nexon EV are expected to be in the ballpark of INR 14-15 lakh*, which will make it the most affordable all-electric SUV in the market. The price will be much lower than the Hyundai Kona Electric (INR 23.90 lakh*). While the electric SUV will be only previewed now for the time being, the official launch might take place at the upcoming Auto Expo 2020 in Delhi.

The Tata Nexon EV will see a direct competitor arriving in 2021 - the Mahindra eXUV300 (name TBC).

*Ex-showroom

[Source : Autocar India]