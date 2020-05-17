Top 10 Hyundai Palisade features Hyundai must offer in India - IAB Picks

The launch of the Hyundai Palisade in India is almost a go. Hyundai knows there are a lot of customers interested in buying the Palisade in India. It’s only a matter of confirming if the expected volume will be enough to make a business case now, and overcoming some technical hurdles in the right-hand drive conversion.

The Hyundai Palisade is the flagship Hyundai SUV and comes with a plethora of advanced features, the best ones Hyundai has to offer. Here are the top 10 Hyundai Palisade features that are in our wishlist:

1. 20-inch alloy wheels

Hyundai offers the Palisade with 18- and 20-inch alloy wheels. The 18-inch alloy wheels make more sense for India because of the poor road conditions. However, unlike almost every other Hyundai sold in India, the Palisade will be about making a style statement. What better a feature than large wheels to boast the sheer size of this typical American SUV, yes? Even just an option for the 20 inchers would do.

2. 2+3+3 seating layout

Internationally, customers can choose between Hyundai Palisade seven seater and Hyundai Palisade eight seater. However, for our market, the former suits better as it’s probably going to be a brand-building product aimed at showcasing the best Hyundai can do, meaning that comfort & luxury would be of utmost focus. On the other hand, there’s no high-end eight seater SUV available in the INR 20-50 lakh (ex-showroom) price range. Should the company offer the 8-seat version, preferably as an option, it’d be a win-win situation for both itself and customers.

3. VIP package

The VIP package, introduced earlier this month, is exclusive to the 7-seat version. It includes rear-seat entertainment system, captain seats with wing-type headrests featuring built-in speakers linked with the rear-seat entertainment system and rear centre console housing an armrest, temperature-controlled cup holders, an air purifier and a touchscreen for controlling the rear-seat entertainment system, air purifier and cup holders.

3. 12.3-inch virtual instrument cluster

The Hyundai Palisade is available with a 12.3-inch colour LCD instrument cluster with selectable viewing modes. Lower end configurations have an analogue instrument cluster with a 3.5-inch monochrome LCD display or a 7-inch colour LCD display.

4. 360-degree around-view monitor

An around-view monitor is a must-have feature for parking this huge SUV in tight parking space and driving through narrow/crowded streets.

5. Dual sunroof

The Hyundai Palisade is available with an expansive dual sunroof internationally.

6. 12-speaker Harman Kardon audio system

The 630-watt, 12-speaker Harman Kardon audio system of the Hyundai Palisade lets the driver and passengers have a no-compromise party on the go. It’d be of great use during long highway journeys and adventure trips.

7. One-touch walk-in button

One-touch walk-in button instantly readjusts the second-row seat position to make the third-row entry/egress easier.

8. Adjustable ambient lighting

There’s a choice of 64 colours for the Hyundai Palisade’s LED ambient lighting system.

9. Colour head-up display

The Hyundai Palisade can be had with a colour head-up display to minimize visual distractions and keeping the eyes on the road when driving.

10. Safe Exit Assist

Safe Exit Assist uses radar to detect vehicles approaching from the rear. It alerts the passengers planning to exit the vehicle, and if there's an attempt to open the door when a vehicle is approaching from behind, it issues a visual and acoustic warning on the instrument cluster. This functionality is active for 10 minutes after the ignition is turned off. Safe Exit Assist makes the vehicle much safer, especially for children. It can even override child locks.

Hyundai Palisade Specifications

Aspect Specification Length 4,980 mm Width 1,975 mm Height 1,750 mm Wheelbase 2,900 mm Engine 2.2-litre TCi turbocharged diesel 3.5-litre MPi N/A petrol 3.8-litre GDi N/A petrol Displacement 2,199 cc 3,470 cc 3,778 cc Maximum Power 193 PS/200 PS/202 PS at 3,800 rpm 277 PS at 6,300 rpm 295 PS at 6,000 rpm Maximum Torque 45.0 kg.m (441.23 Nm) at 1,750-2,750 rpm 34.2 kg.m (335.39 Nm) at 5,000 rpm 36.2 kg.m (355.00 Nm) at 5,200 rpm Transmission 8-speed automatic 8-speed automatic 8-speed automatic Drivetrain Layout FWD/AWD FWD/AWD FWD/AWD

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more such featured stories and the latest auto news.