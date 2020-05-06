South Korea has received a Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy and a Hyundai Palisade VIP today. Both have been announced as part of the MY2020 update to the Hyundai Palisade.

Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy

The Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy flaunts various design modifications for a more upmarket character. It features radiator grille with triangular inserts, much bigger, full-width chrome skid plate and lower air intake grille in a honeycomb pattern at the front. On the sides, there are 20-inch alloy wheels. At the rear, there’s a skid plate with ribbed pattern. All of these elements come in an exclusive design and intricate details aimed at giving the SUV a more luxurious styling. For the same reason, the Calligraphy trim doesn’t have black body cladding like the lower-end Exclusive and Prestige trims.

Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy buyers can specify the exterior of their SUV in an exclusive Rain Forest paint. Similarly, there are exclusive Black, Khaki or Beige colour options for the interior. Quilted Nappa leather upholstery is standard, and it can be had in five different patterns. Unlike the Exclusive and Prestige trims, the Calligraphy trim includes a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster and a head-up display. However, these features can be specified in the lower-end grades with a Tech 2 optional package.

The Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy can be had only as a seven-seater. There are two engine options: 295 PS 3.8-litre GDi petrol and 202 PS 2.2-litre eVGT diesel. An 8-speed automatic transmission is standard. An AWD system is available irrespective of the engine selected. Below are the prices:

Palisade Calligraphy petrol FWD - KRW 47,100,000 (INR 29,16,005.75)

Palisade Calligraphy petrol AWD - KRW 49,450,000 (INR 3061496.48)

Palisade Calligraphy diesel FWD - KRW 48,600,000 (INR 3008872.17)

Palisade Calligraphy diesel AWD - KRW 50,950,000 (INR 3154362.90)

Hyundai Palisade VIP

This is the ultimate Hyundai Palisade. It is basically the Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy with an optional package. It is aimed at customers looking for a more comfortable and convenient second-row seating experience. It comes with an exclusive second-row centre console armrest equipped with an air purifier and a cold/warm cup holder, a wing-type headrest with built-in speaker, a wireless charger and a rear-seat entertainment system comprising two monitors. Below are the prices:

Palisade VIP petrol FWD - KRW 52,800,000 (INR 3268898.16)

Palisade VIP petrol AWD - KRW 55,150,000 (INR 3414388.89)

Palisade VIP diesel FWD - KRW 54,300,000 (INR 3361764.58)

Palisade VIP diesel AWD - KRW 56,650,000 (INR 3507255.32)

Also Read: The Hyundai Palisade N is Namyang’s craziest SUV to the date

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Hyundai updates and other four-wheeler news.