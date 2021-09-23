All-New Tata Punch Virtual Unveil Date Announced

It was around a month ago when Tata Motors confirmed that the codenamed Tata HBX will be known as the Tata Punch. The company also shared an official image giving us a first look of the new vehicle. Since then, Tata Motors has shared multiple videos that have shown us the new Punch from different angles. However, the upcoming vehicle still hasn’t been officially unveiled. Well, it will be soon.

Tata Motors has announced that it will virtually unveil that all-new Tata Punch on 4th Oct 2021. We expect the event to reveal and showcase all features of the new vehicle in detail. Earlier we thought that Tata Motors will launch the Punch on this date but it is mentioned in the media invitation that it is going to be an unveiling event only.

The all-new Tata Punch has already started to reach dealerships. Multiple spy shots have recently surfaced online showcasing the new vehicle without any camouflage. Thanks to these spy images, we know that the new Punch will be available in at least four colour options.

The blue and brown that we have seen in the latest spy images. Recently, the vehicle was spotted in a dual-tone orange shade that also looked very attractive. And there is another blue shade with a white roof that was revealed in the official pictures and teasers. We wouldn’t be surprised to see more paint schemes at the time of the launch.

Under the hood of the Tata Punch would be a 1.2L petrol engine. This motor is expected to produce 86 BHP of max power and 113 Nm of peak torque. Official details regarding the powertrain and transmission options should be revealed at the virtual unveil event on 4th Oct 2021.