New Tata Punch Colours Spied - Blue & Brown - Dual-Tone Options

New Tata Punch colours have been spotted on road. The models in the spy images are totally undisguised and likely on their way to an authorised dealership as the Tata Punch launch is expected to happen soon.

We can see brown and blue Tata Punch colours in the pictures. Both models have a black roof resulting in a dual-tone paint scheme that should be able to lure in many buyers, especially the younger generation. Out of these two colours, which one do you like more? Let us know in the comments below.

With this latest development, we now know that the Tata Punch would have at least four colour options. The blue and brown that we have seen in these latest spy images. Recently, the vehicle was spotted in a dual-tone orange shade that also looked very attractive. And there is another blue shade with a white roof that was revealed in the official pictures and teasers. We wouldn’t be surprised to see more paint schemes at the time of the launch.

The Tata Punch will try to please customers with its new and different design. It has LED DRLs that are placed high up above whereas the headlamps are positioned lower down - an arrangement that we have already witnessed in the Tata Harrier and 2021 Tata Safari. The taillights of the Tata Punch have a signature LED pattern that looks stunning and should help people identify the vehicle even from a distance. Its horizontal design resembles the letter “T” when viewed from left to right. The body cladding adds to the overall look and makes the vehicle appear bolder and more masculine.

As for the engine, the Tata Punch is expected to come equipped with a 1.2L petrol engine pumping out 86 BHP and 113 Nm. Official details will be revealed soon at the launch of the vehicle that’s slated to happen during the upcoming festive season.