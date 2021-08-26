WATCH Tata Punch Handle Off-Road Conditions Like a Boss

Tata Motors has recently announced that the highly anticipated Tata HBX will be officially known as the Tata Punch. A picture of the upcoming micro SUV has also been revealed by the company. While we do not have an exact launch date as of now, Tata Motors has confirmed that the new Punch will arrive in the Indian market during the upcoming festive season. But before that happens, the new car has been spotted handling off-road conditions like a boss in a new spy video.

We can see in the latest spy video that the Tata Punch, still camouflaged, is being driven in some sort of hilly ground with an uneven surface. The car can be seen jumping around on the bumps and covering the grassy land like it is a walk in the park.

The Tata Punch is also taken into a relatively deep pit where the rear right wheel of the car becomes airborne for a short while. The micro SUV is then turned around and made to climb up the same pit, which it does effortlessly. A closer observation also reveals that there are multiple people inside the vehicle.

This spy video is a good proof that the upcoming Tata Punch will have decent off-road capabilities. It will not be a fully-fledged and hardcore SUV but it will be able to handle most of the obstacles that the potential customers would encounter in everyday life. While Tata Motors is yet to announce the official specs, the Punch is likely to be powered by a 1.2L petrol engine pumping out 86 BHP and 113 Nm.

The Tata Punch will be the brand’s first SUV to be based on the ALFA-ARC (Agile Light Flexible Advanced Architecture) that has been developed under the company’s Impact 2.0 design language. As a result, it has features that are similar to what we have seen in the Tata Harrier and 2021 Tata Safari.