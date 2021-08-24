Tata HBX Revealed, Named Tata Punch, Launch this Festive Season

After being under test for quite a while and spied multiple times in the past, the Tata HBX micro SUV has finally been officially revealed. The new vehicle from the homegrown automobile giant has been named the Tata Punch and will sit below the popular Tata Nexon.

The Tata Punch will be the brand’s first SUV to be based on the ALFA-ARC (Agile Light Flexible Advanced Architecture) that has been developed under the company’s Impact 2.0 design language. As a result, it has features that are similar to what we have seen in the Tata Harrier and 2021 Tata Safari.

The front end of the Tata Punch flaunts eye-catching LED DRLs placed high up above whereas the headlamps are positioned lower down. The front grille looks pretty minimalistic and carries the company’s logo in the centre. The black bumper has a nice cross-pattern design and also houses fog lamps. Tata Motors has also used black body cladding that imparts a bolder and more masculine look to the vehicle.

Speaking at the unveiling of the Tata Punch, Mr. Shailesh Chandra - President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, “The Tata Punch, as the name suggests, is an energetic vehicle with a capability to go anywhere. Light on its feet and strong in its calibre, this is a vehicle that truly punches above its weight. With the perfect combination of stunning design, technology and driving dynamics, the Punch will come equipped with superlative features and an architecture that has proven its versatility in all forms. True to the SUV genes of all Tata Motors’ products and catering to the needs of customers who are looking for a compact city car with pure SUV characteristics, the Punch will be the fourth addition to our SUV family, widening the range of options for all to choose from.”

The Tata Punch specs have not been revealed yet, however, they should be out soon because Tata Motors has confirmed that it will launch the new micro SUV in the Indian market during the upcoming festive season. The company has, however, not given an exact date as of now.