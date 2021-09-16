Tata Punch in Dual-Tone Orange Colour Looks Stylish, Spied Undisguised

So far, we had seen the Tata Punch in its dual-tone blue colour that was officially unveiled. Now, some new spy shots have surfaced online that show us the Tata Punch in a dual-tone orange colour scheme which looks quite stylish.

The latest spy shots have captured the Tata Punch from different angles, hence, giving us a good look at how the new car looks in this dual-tone orange colour option. The paint scheme has a glossy finish which itself enhances the overall visual appeal of the vehicle. On top of that, the black body cladding, bumpers, and stylish alloy wheels help to improve the Punch’s aesthetic even more.

We also like how the blacked-out A, B, and C-pillars compliment the black roof. On the other hand, the dual-tone blue colour option of the Punch has a white roof. The body-coloured door handles are a premium touch. The entire colour combination looks appealing and should be able to lure in many potential buyers, especially the youngsters.

Some of the key exterior features of the Tata Punch include LED DRLs that are placed high up above whereas the headlamps are positioned lower down - an arrangement that we have already witnessed in the Tata Harrier and 2021 Tata Safari. The front end of the new Punch also has a grille that looks pretty minimalistic and carries the company’s logo in the centre. The black bumper has a nice cross-pattern design and also houses fog lamps.

The taillights of the Tata Punch have a signature LED pattern that looks stunning and should help people identify the vehicle even from a distance. Its horizontal design resembles the letter “T” when viewed from left to right. The body cladding adds to the overall look and makes the vehicle appear bolder and more masculine. This is another factor that should be able to rope in many buyers.

Image Source