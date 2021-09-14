Tata Punch LED DRL, Tail Lamp, Alloy Wheel Highlighted in New VIDEO

Tata Motors continues to share new videos of the Tata Punch slated to be launched in the Indian market during the upcoming festive season. The latest video clip of the new micro SUV highlights the LED DRL, tail lamp, alloy wheel, and a few other features of the vehicle.

The video begins by showing the Tata Punch tail lamp. It has a signature LED pattern that looks stunning and should help people identify the vehicle even from a distance. Its horizontal design resembles the letter “T” when viewed from left to right. From this angle, we can also see the blacked-out C-pillar of the car that gives a floating roof-like appearance.

Moving further into the video, we are greeted by the LED DRL and headlamp of the Tata Punch. The LED DRL is placed high up above whereas the headlamp is positioned lower down - an arrangement that we have already witnessed in the Tata Harrier and 2021 Tata Safari. The front end of the new Punch also has a grille that looks pretty minimalistic and carries the company’s logo in the centre. The black bumper has a nice cross-pattern design and also houses fog lamps.

Then we come to the alloy wheel of the new Tata Punch. It has a sporty design and the fit-and-finish also appear to be spot on. It will be wearing an Apollo tyre and is, undoubtedly, one of the key highlights of the new micro SUV’s side profile.

Apart from these features, the video also shows us the striking dual-tone paint scheme with blue bodywork and a white roof. The Tata Punch also has black body cladding. It can be found at the bottom of the doors as well as on the wheel arches. It neatly flushes into the front and rear bumpers. The body cladding does add to the overall look and makes the vehicle appear bolder and more masculine, something that should be able to lure in many buyers.