Tata Nexon Tops Sales in September, Adds ADAS and Red #DARK Edition

Tata Motors has once again reaffirmed the Nexon’s dominance in India’s compact SUV segment, with the SUV emerging as the No. 1 selling car in September 2025. Building on its safety legacy, Tata Motors has now introduced Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) in the Nexon, further enhancing its reputation as one of India’s safest SUVs.

The Nexon, already celebrated for being the first Indian car to secure a 5-star safety rating, now becomes the only SUV to hold dual 5-star ratings from both GNCAP and BNCAP. The addition of ADAS features such as Autonomous Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition, and High Beam Assist significantly elevates the Nexon’s safety quotient, offering a more intelligent and secure driving experience.

To commemorate its sales milestone, Tata Motors has also launched the new Nexon Red #DARK Edition, priced from ₹12.44 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in petrol, diesel, and CNG variants, the Red #DARK Edition stands out with its Atlas Black exterior, red-themed highlights, and a bold #DARK mascot with red lettering.

Also read: Tata Altroz Achieves 5-Star Safety Rating in Bharat NCAP

The cabin continues this sporty theme with red leatherette ventilated seats, Granite Black trim, red accents on the dashboard and center console, and #DARK-embroidered headrests. These elements, combined with premium finishes and enhanced comfort features, make the Nexon Red #DARK a compelling blend of performance, safety, and style.