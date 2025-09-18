Tata Altroz Achieves 5-Star Safety Rating in Bharat NCAP

18/09/2025

Tata Motors has announced that the all-new Altroz has secured a 5-star safety rating from Bharat NCAP (B-NCAP), making it India’s safest hatchback under the new testing protocol. The hatchback scored 29.65/32 in adult occupant protection and 44.9/49 in child occupant protection, reaffirming its leadership in the premium hatchback segment.

This recognition further strengthens the Altroz’s safety legacy, as it was also the first hatchback to earn a 5-star rating from Global NCAP in 2020. Importantly, the Altroz has now become the first premium hatchback to achieve the highest safety rating under Bharat NCAP across all its powertrains – petrol, diesel, and CNG. It is also the only CNG-powered car in India to be awarded a 5-star rating.

Key Highlights

  • Built on Tata Motors’ ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) architecture, offering enhanced structural rigidity.

  • Safety features include six airbags, ESP, ISOFIX child seat mounts, 360° HD camera with Blind View Monitor, TPMS, SOS and Breakdown assistance, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, and LED fog lamps with cornering function.

  • Premium features include a 10.25-inch Harman infotainment system, digital HD cluster, voice-enabled sunroof, wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, wireless charging, fast-charging USB ports, air purifier, and iRA connected tech.

  • Offers the widest powertrain options in its class – Petrol, Diesel, and iCNG with twin-cylinder tech – along with multiple gearbox choices including manual, DCA, and AMT.

What This Means for India

The achievement underscores Tata Motors’ focus on safety, a factor that is becoming increasingly important for Indian buyers. With hatchbacks still popular among urban families and young professionals, the Altroz’s 5-star B-NCAP rating gives it a strong edge over rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai i20, neither of which currently holds such credentials. The inclusion of a CNG variant with a top safety score also expands its appeal to cost-conscious yet safety-aware buyers.

Conclusion

By combining safety, premium features, and a wide range of powertrains, the Tata Altroz continues to set new benchmarks in the hatchback segment. Its latest Bharat NCAP 5-star rating not only strengthens its reputation but also reinforces Tata Motors’ position as a frontrunner in delivering safer cars for Indian roads.

