Here’s how Tata Nexon helps to make our environment cleaner

Apart from the fact that there is a fully electric Tata Nexon available in the market, there is another way in which this compact SUV from the homegrown automobile manufacturer helps to make our environment cleaner. This method has no connection with how much emissions does a Nexon generates but how the entire car be dismantled and recycled in the most environment-friendly manner possible.

The Tata Nexon has become the first Indian car to be published on the prestigious International Dismantling Information System (IDIS) platform for End-of-Life Vehicles (ELV). With this achievement, Tata Motors reiterates its holistic commitment towards making the entire life cycle of its products sustainable, i.e., from the development of ultra-low/zero-emission vehicles to responsible dismantling and recycling of the products at the final ELV stage.

The IDIS is a central repository of ‘Manufacturer Compiled Information’. It is used by over 25 global manufacturers from more than 40 countries across Europe and Asia. The Tata Nexon is the first Indian car to join this elite group.

Tata Motors will provide all the relevant data for responsible vehicle handling, starting with the information about draining automotive fluids, neutralisation of airbags and seat belt tensioners, and all the way up to the dismantling of components containing particularly hazardous substances. This will now enable the Indian Authorised Vehicle Scrapping Facilities (AVSF) to undertake environmentally-safe dismantling practices recommended by Tata Motors and implement them to work towards a cleaner environment.

The publishing of the Tata Nexon ELV process on IDIS complements the government’s initiative towards vehicle scrappage policy and Automotive Industry Standards (AIS 129), contributing to the protection, preservation and improvement of the quality of the environment and energy conservation.

In other news, Tata Motors is in final talks to sell 600 military trucks to the Royal Thai Army of Thailand. Information regarding the order was revealed by the Ambassador of Thailand to India, Chutintorn Sam Gongsakdi.

