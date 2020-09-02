New Tata Nexon XM(S) launched, offers electric sunroof at compelling price

After releasing a few teaser images earlier this week, Tata Motors has finally launched the new Nexon XM(S) in the Indian market. The latest variant of the homegrown carmaker’s sub-4m SUV offers an electric sunroof at a compelling price. Earlier, it was only the XZ+ (S) and XZA+ (S) trims of the Nexon to come with this feature.

The new Tata Nexon XM(S) is available with both petrol and diesel engine options. The petrol unit is a 1.2-litre turbocharged Revotron motor that complies with the BS6 emission standards and is capable of pumping out 118 bhp and 170 Nm. On the other hand, the 1.5-litre turbocharged Revotorq BS6 diesel engine can produce 108 bhp and 260 Nm. Customers can pick either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed AMT.

Tata Nexon XM(S) Price

With a starting price of INR 8.36 lakh*, the new Tata Nexon XM(S) is the most affordable car in the segment to come equipped with an electric sunroof.

Tata Nexon XM(S) Variant Price* XM(S) Manual - Petrol/Diesel INR 8.36 lakh/INR 9.70 lakh XMA(S) AMT - Petrol/Diesel INR 8.96 lakh/INR 10.30 lakh

Speaking at the launch of the new Tata Nexon XM(S), Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit (PVBU), Tata Motors, said:

The Nexon has always been a product of pride for Tata Motors. It established us as the flagbearer of safety by becoming Global NCAP's first Five Star rated car in India in 2018. The industry, media and customers alike have appreciated the car for its design and driving dynamics. With the launch of our 'New Forever' range of vehicles earlier this year, we promised to keep our products fresh and up to date with the changing customers' demands. Keeping up with our commitment, we are elated to announce the launch of Nexon XM(S). A product that will now allow our customers to enjoy superior features such as the electric sunroof at a compelling price. With this addition to our Nexon range, we will provide our customers with a premium driving pleasure & state-of-the-art features at attractive prices, thereby making our products accessible to all.

Apart from the electric sunroof, the new Tata Nexon XM(S) also has various other interesting features such as:

Automatic headlamps

Rain-sensing wipers

Steering mounted controls

LED DRLs with projector headlamps

Electronic Stability Program

Dual front airbags

Hill Hold Control

ConnectNext Infotainment System by Harman

Multi-drive modes

*Ex-showroom, Delhi