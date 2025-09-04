Tata Motors Launches LPT 812, India’s First 4-Tyre Truck with 5-Tonne Payload

Tata Motors has introduced the all-new Tata LPT 812, redefining the Intermediate, Light and Medium Commercial Vehicle (ILMCV) segment. Designed to maximize profitability, the truck combines higher payload capacity, superior efficiency, and reduced ownership costs for fleet operators.

The LPT 812 is the first 4-tyre truck in India with a 5-tonne rated payload, offering the strength of a 6-tyre vehicle while maintaining the agility and low maintenance benefits of a 4-tyre setup. It comes with multiple load body options, making it ideal for applications such as industrial goods, courier services, market load, and fruits & vegetables.

Under the hood, it packs the proven 4SPCR diesel engine delivering 125 hp and 360 Nm torque, paired with a 5-speed gearbox and booster-assisted clutch for smoother drives and reduced driver fatigue. Safety is enhanced with full S-Cam air brakes, heavy-duty radial tyres, and improved braking performance. Comfort features include factory-fitted air-conditioning, tilt & telescopic power steering, and parabolic front suspension with an anti-roll bar.

Backed by a 3-year/3 lakh km warranty, the LPT 812 promises long-term reliability. Tata Motors also supports operators with Sampoorna Seva 2.0 and Fleet Edge, its advanced digital fleet management platform, ensuring minimal downtime and optimized operating costs.