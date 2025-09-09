Volvo Celebrates One Million Connected Trucks on Global Roads

Volvo Trucks has crossed a major milestone with over one million connected trucks now operating worldwide. The brand’s focus on connectivity, uptime, and productivity is transforming heavy trucking into a smarter, safer, and more efficient business.

Connectivity at the Core

Modern heavy-duty trucks are more than just machines — they’re advanced platforms packed with sophisticated software systems, much like today’s passenger cars. Volvo leverages connectivity to keep trucks running longer, safer, and with maximum efficiency.

Uptime Services

A key advantage of Volvo’s connected solutions is reducing downtime. Trucks are wirelessly monitored to detect potential faults before they cause breakdowns. This proactive approach allows for optimized service schedules, ensuring trucks receive maintenance at the right time. Additionally, over-the-air software updates minimize workshop visits, keeping vehicles on the road where they belong.

Productivity Services

Volvo also offers tools to boost fleet performance and lower costs. From fleet management systems and planning tools to driver-focused features that improve fuel efficiency, safety, and convenience, the services are designed to enhance overall business productivity.

Driving Innovation

Connectivity isn’t just about efficiency today — it also shapes Volvo’s future. Data gathered from connected trucks is analyzed to provide insights into real-world usage, feeding back into faster product development and smarter innovations.

With one million connected trucks already on global roads, Volvo Trucks is showing how digital services can redefine logistics, ensuring owners enjoy maximum uptime, reduced costs, and enhanced safety.