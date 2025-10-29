Volvo Electric Trucks Cross 250 Million km, Saving 213,000 Tonnes of CO2

Volvo Trucks has achieved a major sustainability milestone — its electric truck fleet has covered over 250 million kilometres globally since the company introduced its first electric models in 2019. With more than 5,700 electric trucks delivered across 50 countries, Volvo continues to strengthen its position as a leader in heavy-duty e-mobility.

To put things in perspective, that’s 6,200 laps around the Earth, and according to Volvo, completing the same distance with diesel trucks would have consumed 78 million litres of diesel. Instead, the switch to electric has helped cut 213,000 tonnes of CO₂ emissions, based on Global Logistics Emissions Council (GLEC) calculations.

Volvo’s biggest electric truck markets include Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and the US. Its current lineup features eight fully electric models covering everything from urban logistics and construction to regional haulage — namely the FL Electric, FE Electric, FM Electric, FM Low Entry, FMX Electric, FH Electric, FH Aero Electric, and VNR Electric.

The Swedish manufacturer has also gained extensive experience in energy optimisation, charging infrastructure, and maintenance for electric trucks. Looking ahead, Volvo plans to launch a new heavy-duty electric truck in 2026 with a range of up to 600 km on a single charge.

With trucks responsible for around 5% of global CO₂ emissions, Volvo’s growing electric fleet plays a vital role in decarbonising freight transport. The company’s broader strategy includes battery-electric, fuel-cell electric, and renewable-fuel-powered combustion engines, reflecting its holistic approach to achieving a cleaner, more sustainable future for road transport.