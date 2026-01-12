Mercedes-Benz CLA Crowned European Car of the Year 2026

The all-new Mercedes-Benz CLA has clinched the prestigious European Car of the Year 2026 title, announced at the Brussels Motor Show. The electric CLA emerged on top after scoring 320 points, beating 34 new contenders and six finalists, as voted by a jury of 60 automotive journalists from 23 countries.

A big contributor to its win is the electric CLA’s cutting-edge EV credentials. The model delivers a WLTP-certified range of up to 792 km, placing it among the most efficient electric cars in its class. Its 200 kW powertrain is paired with 800V architecture, enabling ultra-fast charging that can add up to 325 km of range in just 10 minutes, a major plus for long-distance usability.

On sale in Europe since mid-2025, the electric CLA has already proven to be a commercial success. Mercedes-Benz revealed that customer demand has exceeded expectations, with the order books filled well into the second half of 2026. The model is also set to expand its global footprint, with launches planned for the United States and other international markets later this year.

Efficiency is another highlight. The CLA 250+ with EQ Technology records a combined energy consumption figure of 14.1–12.2 kWh/100 km, underlining Mercedes-Benz’s focus on real-world EV efficiency alongside premium appeal.

The award holds added significance for the brand, arriving in a milestone year that marks 140 years since Carl Benz invented the automobile in 1886. With the CLA’s European Car of the Year win, Mercedes-Benz signals a confident step into its electric future while honouring its pioneering past.