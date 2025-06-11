Volvo Trucks Rolls Out Smart Speed Limiter for Safer Urban Driving

Volvo Trucks has unveiled a new digital service called Safety Zones—a geofencing-based system that automatically limits truck speed in designated areas. Designed to improve safety in city traffic and depots, this tech also reduces driver stress by preventing accidental speeding.

With Safety Zones, fleet managers can define geographic zones and set specific speed limits. When a truck enters one of these zones, the system curbs acceleration and even brakes automatically to maintain the speed limit. The driver is alerted via the instrument display whenever they’re in a restricted zone.

This feature is part of the Volvo Connect suite and works on a subscription basis. Fleet managers also receive real-time alerts when trucks enter, exit, or exceed the zone speed limit.

Safety Zones is compatible with Volvo’s Euro 6 FH, FM, and FMX models, including electric variants and the new city-focused FM Low Entry. The service launches in June 2025 for new trucks and will be available from September for existing vehicles.