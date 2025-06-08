Tata Motors Introduces Factory-Fitted AC Across Entire Truck Range

Tata Motors has rolled out factory-fitted air conditioning across its entire truck lineup, including the SFC, LPT, Ultra, Signa, and Prima series — even extending this comfort upgrade to cowl models for the first time.

The new AC units offer dual-mode operation (Eco and Heavy), balancing cooling performance with energy efficiency. This move is aimed at enhancing driver comfort and productivity across long hauls and challenging terrains.

In addition, Tata’s heavy-duty trucks, tippers, and prime movers now offer enhanced power outputs of up to 320hp. These upgrades are backed by intelligent tech such as engine idle auto-shut, a voice alert system, and other fuel-saving features tailored to various duty cycles.

The performance boost is part of Tata Motors’ continued push for higher drivability and operational efficiency. With over 3,000 service touchpoints and the Sampoorna Seva 2.0 support program, Tata ensures comprehensive aftersales care, including roadside assistance, quick service turnaround, and access to genuine spares.

Fleet operators also benefit from Fleet Edge, Tata’s connected vehicle platform that offers real-time vehicle insights, helping reduce operational costs and maximize uptime.

This step reinforces Tata Motors’ focus on driver well-being, operational performance, and setting new benchmarks in India’s commercial vehicle segment.