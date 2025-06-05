Mercedes-Benz eActros 600 Sets World Record - In Reverse!

Mercedes-Benz Trucks has claimed a Guinness World Records title with its all-electric eActros 600 by reversing a distance of 124.7 km, setting a new benchmark for trucks. The record-breaking attempt took place at the Motorsport Arena Oschersleben in Germany, surpassing the previous 89 km reverse-distance record set by a diesel truck in the U.S. back in 2020.

Driven by Marco Hellgrewe, a truck enthusiast and German Armed Forces officer, the eActros 600 completed the feat in 6 hours and 22 minutes at an average speed of 20 km/h. The twisty racetrack—known for its 14 tight car-friendly turns—posed a unique challenge for the large truck, which was also pulling a semi-trailer.

But Mercedes-Benz isn’t stopping there. Later the same evening, the truck is scheduled to reverse another 30 km on public roads to the Daimler Truck Global Parts Center in Halberstadt. This upcoming facility, opening on July 10, will manage global parts distribution.

The record isn’t just about showcasing technical prowess. Mercedes-Benz Trucks aims to spark conversations around electrification, road safety, and the image of truck drivers—all key pillars in the future of freight mobility. With the eActros 600 leading the charge, quite literally backwards, this stunt blends purpose with innovation in true Mercedes-Benz style.