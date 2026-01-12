Kia EV2 Makes Global Debut as Brand’s New Entry-Level Electric SUV

Kia has taken the wraps off the EV2 at the 2026 Brussels Motor Show, introducing its sixth dedicated electric model and a new gateway into the brand’s EV portfolio. Positioned as a compact B-segment electric SUV, the EV2 is aimed squarely at urban buyers looking to step into electric mobility without compromising on space or tech.

The EV2 will be offered with two battery options. The standard 42.2 kWh pack delivers an estimated 317 km WLTP range, while the larger 61.0 kWh battery stretches that figure to 448 km. Fast-charging capability allows a 10–80 per cent top-up in around 30 minutes, making the EV2 well suited for daily city use and short highway runs.

Measuring 4,060 mm in length, the compact SUV punches above its weight in terms of features. Highlights include Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) and Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) bidirectional charging, Remote Smart Parking Assist, and a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen anchoring the cabin tech.

Production of the standard-range EV2 is scheduled to begin in Q1 2026, with long-range and GT Line variants rolling out later in the year.

Alongside the EV2, Kia also showcased its growing performance EV ambitions with the EV3 GT, EV4 Hatchback GT and EV5 GT. These GT models feature dual-motor all-wheel drive, sportier chassis tuning and are slated to enter production in the second half of 2026.

With the EV2, Kia is clearly broadening the appeal of its electric lineup—starting small, but thinking big.