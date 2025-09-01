Tata Motors Launches Premium 9-Seater Winger Plus at Rs 20.60 Lakh

Tata Motors has introduced the all-new 9-seater Tata Winger Plus, a premium people mover aimed at staff transportation and the booming travel and tourism sector. Priced at ₹20.60 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), the Winger Plus blends comfort, space, and technology with the promise of lower total cost of ownership for fleet operators.

The new Winger Plus is loaded with segment-leading features designed to enhance passenger comfort. It gets reclining captain seats with armrests, individual AC vents, personal USB charging ports, and ample legroom. A wide cabin and a large luggage area make it a practical choice for longer journeys. Built on a monocoque chassis, the van ensures strong stability and safety, while its car-like ride and handling reduce driver fatigue during extended hours on the road.

Under the hood, the Winger Plus is powered by Tata’s proven 2.2-litre Dicor diesel engine that produces 100hp and 200Nm of torque. Known for its fuel efficiency, this engine makes the van both performance-ready and cost-effective. On the tech front, Tata has equipped it with the Fleet Edge connected platform, offering real-time vehicle tracking, diagnostics, and fleet optimisation to boost operational efficiency.

The Winger Plus joins Tata Motors’ extensive passenger vehicle portfolio, which spans from 9-seaters to 55-seaters across multiple powertrains. Supporting this is Tata’s Sampoorna Seva 2.0 program, covering AMC options, guaranteed turnaround times, genuine spare parts, and nationwide breakdown assistance. With over 4,500 sales and service outlets across India, Tata continues to reinforce its reputation for delivering dependable and future-ready mobility solutions.

With the launch of the Winger Plus, Tata Motors is setting a new benchmark in premium passenger mobility, offering comfort for travellers and profitability for operators.