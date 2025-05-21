Volvo FH Aero Electric: 600km Range and 40-Minute Fast Charging for Long-Haul EV Transport

Volvo Trucks has unveiled its latest electric innovation for long-haul operations—the Volvo FH Aero Electric with e-axle, set to launch in Q2 2026. While full orders will open then, interested buyers can already sign letters of intent for this cutting-edge long-distance EV truck.

Targeting one of the hardest segments to decarbonize, the FH Aero Electric promises up to 600 km of all-electric range and is equipped with the Megawatt Charging System (MCS). This allows the truck to charge from 20% to 80% in just 40 minutes—well within an EU-regulated driver rest break—enabling efficient, full-day electric operations.

Built on a 6x2 axle layout, the truck can haul up to 48 tonnes, delivering payload performance comparable to a diesel rig. Thanks to its innovative e-axle drivetrain, the FH Aero Electric fits up to 8 batteries onboard, boasting an impressive 780 kWh capacity.

Volvo's latest EV truck supports their growing zero-emission portfolio, which now covers urban, regional, and long-haul transport. Backed by over five years of electrification experience, Volvo also offers comprehensive services like route analysis, depot charging solutions, and fleet performance tracking.

With over 5,000 electric trucks delivered across 50 countries, Volvo continues to lead the charge in sustainable transport—now with a serious long-haul contender ready to reshape electric logistics.