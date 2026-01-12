Nissan Aura Nismo RS Concept Breaks Cover at Tokyo Auto Salon 2026

Nissan has taken the wraps off the Aura Nismo RS Concept at Tokyo Auto Salon 2026, showcasing a hardcore take on its compact hot hatch. The concept blends the Aura Nismo platform with the X-Trail Nismo’s e-Power series-hybrid setup and Nissan’s e-4orce all-wheel control technology, hinting at a serious performance-oriented future. Nissan has also confirmed it is studying the feasibility of bringing the concept to production, with motorsport applications firmly on the table.

Visually, the Aura Nismo RS Concept means business. The bodywork has been widened by a massive 145 mm, while the suspension sits 20 mm lower than standard. A full aero kit—featuring a front splitter, aggressive side skirts, a rear diffuser and a dedicated rear spoiler—adds both visual drama and functional downforce.

Under the skin, the concept packs a dual-motor e-Power system, with a 150 kW motor at the front and a 100 kW motor at the rear, backed by a 1.5-litre engine acting purely as a power generator. Despite tipping the scales 100 kg heavier than the standard Aura Nismo, Nissan claims the RS Concept delivers a notable bump in overall performance, aided by the instant torque and traction benefits of the e-4orce AWD system.

Stopping power has been significantly upgraded with four-piston front and two-piston rear opposed calipers, while grip comes courtesy of 18-inch Nismo LM GT4 wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tyres.

If greenlit for production, the Aura Nismo RS could redefine what an electrified Japanese hot hatch can be—on road and possibly even on the racetrack.