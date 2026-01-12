Mazda CX-6e Electric SUV Debuts at Brussels Motor Show

Mazda has taken the wraps off the CX-6e at the Brussels Motor Show, marking the brand’s next step into electric mobility with a rear-wheel-drive, mid-size electric SUV. Set to go on sale in Europe from summer 2026, the CX-6e blends Mazda’s driver-focused philosophy with modern EV tech.

Power comes from a rear-mounted electric motor producing 190 kW and 290 Nm, allowing the CX-6e to sprint from 0–100 km/h in 7.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 185 km/h. Energy is stored in a 78 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery, delivering a WLTP-certified range of up to 484 km.

Charging is competitive for the segment. With DC fast charging at up to 195 kW, the battery can be topped up from 10 to 80 percent in just 24 minutes. For home and public AC charging, the CX-6e comes equipped with an 11 kW three-phase onboard charger.

Inside, Mazda has gone all-in on digital sophistication. The cabin is dominated by a 26-inch touchscreen display with a customisable dual-split layout, complemented by a head-up display, gesture controls, and multilingual voice recognition supporting nine languages. The result is a tech-forward yet driver-centric interior.

Built on a 2,902 mm wheelbase, the CX-6e offers a practical 468-litre boot, expandable to 1,434 litres with the rear seats folded. Mazda will offer the SUV in seven exterior colours, with Nightfall Violet positioned as the signature shade.

While European sales begin in 2026, right-hand-drive markets will follow at a later stage, signalling broader global ambitions for Mazda’s new electric SUV.