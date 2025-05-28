Tata Motors Rolls into Egypt with Extensive Commercial Vehicle Lineup

Tata Motors has officially entered the Egyptian market with a full range of commercial vehicles, teaming up with MM Group for Industry and International Trade (MTI), one of Egypt’s leading distribution companies. This launch aims to support the country’s expanding logistics, urban mobility, and infrastructure needs.

The lineup includes the Tata Xenon pickup, Ultra T.7 and T.9 light trucks, heavy-duty Prima 3328.K, 4438.S, and 6038.S trucks, and the LP 613 bus. With this diverse portfolio, Tata Motors is set to cater to both cargo and passenger transportation requirements.

To enhance customer confidence, Tata is offering up to a 5-year or 150,000 km warranty on the Xenon and Ultra models, along with scheduled service packages. MTI’s network ensures access to affordable spares and aftersales support, promising minimal downtime and reliable service.

With a global footprint in over 40 countries, Tata Motors continues to offer solutions ranging from sub-1-tonne vehicles to massive 60-tonne trucks and buses seating up to 71 passengers. All vehicles are engineered to perform in varied terrains, blending global standards with local market needs.

The Egypt debut reinforces Tata’s global expansion strategy and commitment to delivering reliable, future-ready mobility solutions.