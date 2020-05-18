Tata HBX EV electric SUV imagined - IAB Rendering

The Tata HBX EV will most likely be one of the four new-age electric vehicles Tata Motors plans to have in showrooms by 2022. IndianAutosBlog.com's digital artist has worked on a rendering to give us the first look at the upcoming electric SUV.

The Tata HBX EV in the rendering features the brand’s signature colour for its new-age EVs - Teal Blue. Contrasting white roof, black ORVMs, electric blue tri-arrow pattern in the lower grille, electric blue tri-arrow pattern below the main lamps, electric blue ‘EV’ badge on the upper grille and thin blue stripe underlining the upper grille and headlamps are among the other exclusive styling bits of the Tata HBX EV.

The Tata HBX EV will feature Tata Motors’ Ziptron EV powertrain technology. So, customers can look forward to a high-voltage, high-capacity battery pack with IP67 rating for water and dust resistance, a long range, fast charging capability and an 8-year warranty for the battery pack. Ziptron already powers the Tata Nexon EV and will be seen in the Tata Altroz EV next.

The capacity of the Tata HBX EV’s battery pack should be over 20 kWh, good enough to offer a driving range of around 250 km. The fast charging time for 80% capacity could be anywhere between 30-60 minutes. Most of the features will likely be the same as those of the Tata HBX (Tata Hornbill/Tata X441), which will be available with only a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated three-cylinder petrol engine.

The Tata HBX EV could be launched sometime in 2022. 2021 is expected to be year the Tata Altroz EV arrives in showrooms. Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Tata Motors updates and other four-wheeler news.