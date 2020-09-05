Tata Motors has added a new XT+ variant to the Harrier line-up. The new variant now becomes the cheapest variant in the SUV’s line up to get a sunroof and has been launched at an introductory price of INR 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Tata Harrier XT+ gets a panoramic sunroof that comes with features including Global Close which automatically closes the sunroof after parking, Anti Pinch feature and Rain Sensing Closure that will protect the passenger during sudden showers. The new panoramic sunroof also comes with a Rollover Screen with Black Coating on the glass.

Other features on the SUV remain similar to the rest of the portfolio. The list of goodies includes auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, dual function LED DRLs and a set of 17-inch alloy wheels. Inside, dominating the dash is a floating touchscreen infotainment system that comes with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Also on offer are features including automatic AC temperature controls, reverse parking camera and keyless-entry-and-go. On the safety front, the car gets dual front airbags, advanced ESP with 12 add-on functions.

The Tata Harrier XT+ gets the same engine as the rest of the range, the Kryotec 2.0-litre diesel unit that delivers 170 Ps and 350 Nm of torque. Power is fed to the wheels through a 6-speed manual transmission. The car also comes with a Land Rover-derived advanced terrain response system. Tata Motors became the third best-selling manufacturer in the country last month after reporting a 21.6 per cent rise in its total domestic sales for August. Tata’s sales figures rose from 29,140 units to 35,420 units last month.

Tata Motors is attracting new-age car buyers, resulting in a sudden rise in sales numbers due to recently revamped product portfolio. This list includes products like the Tata Nexon, Tata Tiago, Tata Altroz and Tata Harrier. The Tata Harrier is the most premium offering from the brand, with bold styling and a spacious cabin.

