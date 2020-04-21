Tata Harrier vs MG Hector - India's cheapest compact SUVs compared

The Tata Harrier and MG Hector are India's cheapest C-SUVs and pose some serious threat to the likes of Hyundai Tucson and Jeep Compass. Here 's a detailed comparison between these affordable compact SUVs.

Tata Harrier vs MG Hector - Introduction

With the new BS-VI update, the Tata Harrier has become a much more tempting offering with the addition of a number of contemporary features as well as the much-awaited power upgrade and introduction of automatic transmission.

However, going for the Tata Harrier will not be easy, as the MG hector has been ruling this segment from day one, by offering segment-best dimensions and features, which is proving to be enough to attract customers to MG showrooms across the country.

Tata Harrier vs MG Hector - Dimensions

The MG Hector is bigger in almost every dimension. It offers much more luggage space.

Dimensions Tata Harrier MG Hector Length 4,598 mm 4,655 mm Width 1,894 mm 1,835 mm Height 1,706 mm 1,760 mm Wheelbase 2,741 mm 2,750 mm Boot space 425 l 587 l

Tata Harrier vs MG Hector - Design

Exterior design

The Tata Harrier and the MG Hector both have looks that are very individualistic and contemporary to the tee. However, the Tata Harrier looks more proportionate and uniform throughout its silhouette.

Both the SUVs are jewelled with dual function daytime running LEDs and separate housing for projector headlamps and fog lamps which have been placed slightly lower on the front bumper. The Hector, here, looks more eye-catching, thanks to heavy chrome garnish around the grille and front lights as well as a large skid plate at the bottom.

The long overhangs at the front do make the MG Hector look bulky, but at the same time, a bit disproportionate as well, a feeling which only gets strong with slightly smaller wheels for the package it offers. However, the large windows and squared wheel arches do make it look large, giving it a hefty road presence. The bulging wheel arches and slightly curvy profile make the Harrier more uniformly designed, with the new machined alloy wheels complementing the design pretty well.

The MG Hector does get nicely styled LED tail lamps, but the large reflector between the tail lamps and the large skid plate makes the design look a bit overdone at the rear. In comparison, the Tata Harrier looks more eye-pleasing with slimmer looking LED tail lamps and piano black garnish in between them.

Interior design

Both the C-SUVs boast very contemporary dashboard, with the Tata Harrier using a more soothing dual-tone black and brown finish with faux wood trim.

Unlike the Tata Harrier, the MG Hector has a portrait-style infotainment system flanked by vertical AC vents on the sides, a flat-bottom steering wheel and soft-touch dashboard. This makes it look more premium.

Tata Harrier vs MG Hector - Features

While Tata has made a lot of effort to make the Harrier feel more modern by offering a slew of advanced features, it still falls short of trumping MG's Hector, which has decimated the competition solely on the basis of features it has on offer.

Both the SUVs manage to impress the buyers with a panoramic sunroof, powered driver's seat, leather upholstery, digital instrument console, touchscreen infotainment system with Apple Carplay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, rain-sensing wipers, auto headlamps and cruise control. However, the MG Hector packs in some additional goodies in the form of voice command operated vehicle functions, smartphone-operated telematics system, heated ORVMs, powered co-driver seat and an electric tailgate.

When it comes to safety, both the SUVs are bestowed with six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, hill start assist and reverse parking sensors with rear camera, cornering stability control, hill descent control, rollover mitigation and traction control. The MG Hector is available with front parking sensors and 360-degree camera as well.

Tata Harrier vs MG Hector - Engines and transmissions

With the recent update, Tata has bumped up the 2.0-litre diesel engine's diesel from 140 PS to 170 PS, while keeping the peak torque unchanged - 350 Nm. Along with the 6-speed manual gearbox, the Harrier is offered with an optional 6-speed automatic gearbox now.

In comparison, the MG Hector is available with the same 2.0-litre diesel engine as the Tata Harrier, and that too in the same state of tune (170 PS/350 Nm), but only with a 6-speed manual gearbox. Moreoever, it can be had with a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine (143 PS/250 Nm) linked to a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Buyers can get this engine equipped with 48V mild-hybrid system, but in that case they need to forfeit the automatic transmission option.

Petrol engine Tata Harrier MG Hector Engine type - 1.5-litre Turbocharged Petrol Displacement - 1,451 cc No. of cylinders - 4 Power - 143 PS @ 5,000 rpm Torque - 250 Nm @ 1,600-3,600 rpm TransmissionTata - 6-speed manual or 6-speed DCT Drivetrain Layout - FWD

Diesel engine Tata Harrier MG Hector Engine type 2.0-litre Kryotec 2.0-litre Turbocharged diesel Displacement 1,956 cc 1,956 cc No. of cylinders 4 4 Power 170 PS @ 3,750 rpm 170 PS @ 3,750 rpm Torque 350 Nm @ 1,750-2,500 rpm 350 Nm @ 1,750-2,500 rpm Transmission 6-speed manual or 6-speed AT 6-speed manual Drivetrain Layout FWD FWD

Tata Harrier vs MG Hector - Price*

Despite having a more extensive list of features, the same 2.0-litre diesel engine and more space on offer, the MG Hector undercuts the Tata Harrier by a margin of almost INR 1 lakh, which makes it a clear winner when it comes to price to package ratio.

Model Petrol (manual) Petrol (automatic) Diesel (manual) Diesel (automatic) Tata Harrier - - INR 13.69-18.95 lakh INR 16.25-20.25 lakh MG Hector INR 12.74-16.54 lakh INR 15.94-17.44 lakh INR 13.88-17.73 lakh -

*Ex-showroom Delhi

